☀ September 5: Companies react to Texas abortion law, Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Lyft, Uber, Bumble among companies reacting to Texas abortion law
2. Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites
3. Florida grapples with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet
4. Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low
📱 [Trending] this morning
Willard Scott, weatherman on ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 US Open tennis continues
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games conclude
