☀ September 5: Companies react to Texas abortion law, Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The nation’s most far-reaching curb on abortions since they were legalized a half-century ago took effect Wednesday in Texas, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Lyft, Uber, Bumble among companies reacting to Texas abortion law

An ultrasound of a fetus in the first trimester (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

2. Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to travel to Louisiana to view damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3. Florida grapples with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet

Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

4. Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

(Getty Images)

Willard Scott, weatherman on ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

Willard Scott
FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, former “Today” show weatherman Willard Scott attends the “Today” show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

🔴 US Open tennis continues

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games conclude

