☀ September 5: Companies react to Texas abortion law, Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The nation’s most far-reaching curb on abortions since they were legalized a half-century ago took effect Wednesday in Texas, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

An ultrasound of a fetus in the first trimester (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to travel to Louisiana to view damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, former “Today” show weatherman Willard Scott attends the “Today” show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died at age 78. Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 US Open tennis continues

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games conclude

