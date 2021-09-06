☀ September 6: Unemployment benefits end for millions and Taliban stops evacuees’ planes
Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
Labor Day is one of the biggest, and we’ve put together a handy run-down of what to get and where to find it.
🔴U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visit Qutar
🔴 U.S. Open tennis continues
🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.