☀August 10: Suspects caught in Chicago police shooting, Garth’s concert a superspreader?

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French

29-year-old Ella French (Photo via WGN)

2. California gubernatorial candidate creates site to report the unvaccinated. It doesn’t go as planned.

A screenshot shows the short-lived AURS parody site, which prompted Californians to report the names of unvaccinated people they know.

3. Bride killed hours after wedding in wrong-way crash

Photo from KTVX

4. California teen and his mother arrested in connection with murder of girl, police say

Booking photo of 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Unvaccinated at Garth Brooks concert? If you live in Kansas, it’s time to quarantine

Just as the “Thunder Rolls” singer took the stage, the coronavirus was spreading in the crowd adding a very unwelcome addition to the guitar licks and singalongs.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Senate votes on bipartisan infrastructure bill.

🔴 President Biden receives briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on hurricane preparedness.

🔴Northrop Grumman launches 16th commercial resupply mission to ISS.

