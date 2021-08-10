☀August 10: Suspects caught in Chicago police shooting, Garth’s concert a superspreader?

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French
2. California gubernatorial candidate creates site to report the unvaccinated. It doesn’t go as planned.
3. Bride killed hours after wedding in wrong-way crash
4. California teen and his mother arrested in connection with murder of girl, police say
📱 [Trending] this morning
Unvaccinated at Garth Brooks concert? If you live in Kansas, it’s time to quarantine
Just as the “Thunder Rolls” singer took the stage, the coronavirus was spreading in the crowd adding a very unwelcome addition to the guitar licks and singalongs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senate votes on bipartisan infrastructure bill.
🔴 President Biden receives briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on hurricane preparedness.
🔴Northrop Grumman launches 16th commercial resupply mission to ISS.
