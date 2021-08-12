☀August 12: No vaccine? Get ready to shell out $750. Page and Krauss reunite for more rock/bluegrass gold.

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Lack of vaccine to cost students $750

2. Wu-Tang Clan affiliates 12 O’Clock and Murdock shot to death in Oregon

David Turner (left); Odion Turner (right) died in a shooting in Portland’s Madison South neighborhood on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (PPB)

3. NASA blames Mars rover sampling fiasco on bad, powdery rock

FILE – This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

4. 3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Ohio

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Plant, Krauss look for rock/bluegrass gold again

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and bluegrass legend Alison Krauss are bringing their unlikely talents together again on a new album.

This album cover provided by Rounder Records shows “Raise the Roof” by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The 12-track album will be out Nov. 19. (Rounder Records via AP)

🔴 Bikers flock to Sturgis rally in face of virus surge.

🔴 Boy Scouts seek preliminary approval of sex abuse settlement.

🔴White Sox play Yankees at ‘Field of Dreams’ field.

