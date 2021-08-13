☀August 13: Census shows US is changing. Concert producers to demand proof of vaccination.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Guests arrive for the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The four-day music festival in the city’s downtown is expected to draw 110,000 fans each day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It's Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

A new map from based on 2020 Census data allows comparisons to a decade ago. (U.S. Census)

FILE – This booking photo from the Clark County Detention Center, in Las Vegas, shows Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez following his arrest Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Police say that landlord Lozano-Sanchez argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a gun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas, killing two women and shooting a man nine times. The male tenant survived. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)

FILE – This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. U.S. health regulators have authorized extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The announcement Thursday, Aug. 12. by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Trending this morning

If you want to see your favorite band on tour anytime soon, you’d better have your vaccination card in hand at the gate. If you’ve already bought your tickets and not gotten the jab, you might have trouble with a refund.

What we're watching

President Biden heads for Camp David.

Adventure comedy 'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds released in theaters.

Fred expected to hit Cuba as tropical storm.

