☀August 16: Outdoor events still a risk thanks to delta. Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ rescues box office.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from “Free Guy.” (20th Century Studios via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Concerts, outdoor events can still be risky as delta variant continues to spread

Tame Impala
FILE – In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

2. Board meeting goes viral thanks to ex-Disney actress’ speech

David Turner (left); Odion Turner (right) died in a shooting in Portland’s Madison South neighborhood on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (PPB)

3. Bidder offers up to $120 million for collapsed Florida condo site

A worker waits to load his truck with debris from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

4. Report: Father of Britney Spears agrees to step down as conservator

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. (AP Photo)

Ryan Reynolds rules box office … again

Ryan Reynolds’ box-office drawing power shows again, as his videogame-based “Free Guy” opens with a theater-only release and higher-than-expected totals.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from “Free Guy.” (20th Century Studios via AP)

🔴 Taliban continue Afghanistan takeover.

🔴 TS Fred forecast to hit Florida Panhandle

🔴 Earthquake relief continues in Haiti

