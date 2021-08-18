☀August 18: Brooklyn diner bucks NYC mandate. Fans wanted Burton, not Richards as ‘Jeopardy!’ host.

NEW YORK – APRIL 19: LeVar Burton joins CBS This Morning Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason as Guest Host while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave, May 19, Live from the Broadcast Center in NY. Pictured: LeVar Burton. (Photo by Clifton Prescod/CBS via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Mary Josephine Generoso, the manager of Rocco’s in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, will not turn away unvaccinated patrons despite the city’s mandate. (Credit: PIX11)

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

FILE – This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

(Charlotte’s County Sheriff’s Office)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The fans of “Jeopardy!” have spoken, and they wanted LeVar Burton to take Alex Trebek’s place behind the lectern, not Mike Richards.

NEW YORK – APRIL 19: LeVar Burton joins CBS This Morning Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason as Guest Host while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave, May 19, Live from the Broadcast Center in NY. Pictured: LeVar Burton. (Photo by Clifton Prescod/CBS via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden speaks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations.

🔴 KISS begins last leg of last-ever tour.

🔴 R. Kelly trial begins in NY.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.