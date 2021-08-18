☀August 18: Brooklyn diner bucks NYC mandate. Fans wanted Burton, not Richards as ‘Jeopardy!’ host.

NEW YORK – APRIL 19: LeVar Burton joins CBS This Morning Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason as Guest Host while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave, May 19, Live from the Broadcast Center in NY. Pictured: LeVar Burton. (Photo by Clifton Prescod/CBS via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Business defies Key to NYC vaccine mandate: ‘I instantly thought that was so un-American’

Mary Josephine Generoso, the manager of Rocco’s in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, will not turn away unvaccinated patrons despite the city’s mandate. (Credit: PIX11)

2. Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fear over their rule

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

3. Tennessee cheerleader says she was kicked off team over TikTok videos

FILE – This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

4. Florida woman arrested after exposing, touching herself during jail visit, sheriff’s office says

(Charlotte’s County Sheriff’s Office)

Poll finds ‘Jeopardy!’ fans overwhelmingly wanted LeVar Burton, not Mike Richards to host

The fans of “Jeopardy!” have spoken, and they wanted LeVar Burton to take Alex Trebek’s place behind the lectern, not Mike Richards.

NEW YORK – APRIL 19: LeVar Burton joins CBS This Morning Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason as Guest Host while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave, May 19, Live from the Broadcast Center in NY. Pictured: LeVar Burton. (Photo by Clifton Prescod/CBS via Getty Images)

🔴 President Biden speaks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations.

🔴 KISS begins last leg of last-ever tour.

🔴 R. Kelly trial begins in NY.

