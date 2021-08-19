☀August 19: Troops will stay in Afghanistan for evacuation. Texas school adds masks to dress code.
Good morning! It’s Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Administrators in the Paris, Texas, school district have found a way around Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. Masks are now part of the dress code.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hurricane Grace forecast to hit Mexico.
🔴 Zuckerberg makes “special announcement about the future of Facebook.”
🔴 States rush to sign on to opioid settlement.
