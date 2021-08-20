☀August 20: Will you need a booster shot for J&J vaccine? OnlyFans bans porn.

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. J&J booster shot? What to know if you got the one-dose vaccine

2. Video shows car launch into New Jersey Wendy’s restaurant

An out-of-control car went airborne and was launched over a Wendy’s parking lot before crashing into another vehicle and the restaurant in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, police say. (South Brunswick Police)

3. Rep. Mo Brooks says he understands ‘citizenry anger’ in statement about Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect

(Source: Twitter)

4. Tennessee mask opt-out order may violate federal law, US secretary of education writes

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

OnlyFans to ban pornography starting in October

A site that became a source of income for a lot of sex workers during the pandemic will ban most of what it deems pornography starting in October.

(File photo)

🔴 President Biden speaks about the Afghanistan evacuation.

🔴 Hurricane Grace hits Mexico.

🔴NYC preps for massive Central Park concert.

