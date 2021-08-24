☀August 24: US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team. Are your kids up to date on their shots?

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team
2. Fired for no vaccine? Can you collect unemployment?
3. Tallest man in US claimed by heart disease
4. Hawaii asks visitors to wait before traveling
Lack of regular vaccines might interfere with kids’ school
In all the brouhaha over getting COVID-19 vaccines for your kids, have you let their regular childhood vaccination schedule slip? They might not be going to school if you have.
🔴 Hochul to be sworn in as New York’s first female governor.
🔴 Paralympics begin in Tokyo.
🔴House of Representatives takes up voting rights debate.
