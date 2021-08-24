☀August 24: US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team. Are your kids up to date on their shots?

Good morning! It's Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team

This mom helped a group of Afghan girls escape the Taliban takeover.

2. Fired for no vaccine? Can you collect unemployment?

File image of an unemployment benefits application. (Getty Images)

3. Tallest man in US claimed by heart disease

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2009 file photo, Igor Vovkovinskiy, 27, of Rochester, Minn, standing 7-feet and 8-inches tall, listens to President Barack Obama, not pictured, during a health insurance reform rally in Minneapolis. Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family says the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

4. Hawaii asks visitors to wait before traveling

FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, as beachgoers are seen in the background, yellow caution tape wrapped across Waikiki in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Lack of regular vaccines might interfere with kids’ school

In all the brouhaha over getting COVID-19 vaccines for your kids, have you let their regular childhood vaccination schedule slip? They might not be going to school if you have.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hochul to be sworn in as New York’s first female governor.

🔴 Paralympics begin in Tokyo.

🔴House of Representatives takes up voting rights debate.

We'll bring you LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

