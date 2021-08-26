☀August 26: Hoverboards recalled over fire danger. Harry Potter’s ‘birthplace’ burned.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hoverboards recalled over battery fire danger
2. Husband dies of COVID at home while wife in hospital recovering
3. Arkansas jail inmates with COVID given ivermectin
4. Judge lets drug defendant choose: Vaccine or prison
📱 [Trending] this morning
Fire damages self-described ‘birthplace’ of Harry Potter
Surely Hermoine would have a spell to fix the damage, but as she’s only a fictional character it will be months before the cafe is open again.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden welcomes Israeli PM to the White House.
🔴 Women’s Equality Day celebrated nationwide.
🔴 R Kelly sex abuse trial continues.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.