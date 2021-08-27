☀August 27: U.S., Taliban sharing info. Vaccinated mom only member of family of 9 to duck COVID-19.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. U.S., Taliban now sharing info to prevent attacks
2. Transmission window for COVID-19 defined
3. What is ISIS-K? Experts weigh in
4. Navy vet volunteers to help Afghan evacuees flee
📱 [Trending] this morning
Dad and 7 kids catch COVID-19, vaccinated mom escapes
A father and all seven of his kids catch COVID-19 and the father comes close to death. The mom stays healthy. The only difference? She was vaccinated.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden welcomes Israeli PM to the White House.
🔴 Voting rights rallies held across U.S.
🔴TS Ida hits Cuba, heads into Gulf of Mexico.
