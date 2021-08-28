☀August 28: Calls for Americans to evacuate Kabul airport gates. RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Leave immediately’: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing, warns Americans to evacuate Kabul airport gates
2. Hurricane Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary
3. Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan wins parole with Kennedy support
4. CDC study traces school’s delta variant outbreak to 1 unvaccinated teacher
📱 [Trending] this morning
North Carolina couple split jackpot thanks to 2 winning tickets
A North Carolina couple split a nearly $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets, a sudden windfall the pair say they will put to good use.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴TS Ida hits Cuba, heads into Gulf of Mexico.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.