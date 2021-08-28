☀August 28: Calls for Americans to evacuate Kabul airport gates. RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole.

US forces in the aftermath of the bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021 (Nexstar)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. ‘Leave immediately’: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing, warns Americans to evacuate Kabul airport gates

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

2. Hurricane Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary

(Getty Images)

3. Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan wins parole with Kennedy support

In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego. Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

4. CDC study traces school’s delta variant outbreak to 1 unvaccinated teacher

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

North Carolina couple split jackpot thanks to 2 winning tickets

 A North Carolina couple split a nearly $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets, a sudden windfall the pair say they will put to good use.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

🔴TS Ida hits Cuba, heads into Gulf of Mexico.

