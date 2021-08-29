☀August 29: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida and mom fights off mountain lion with ‘bare hands’

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A man sits in front of a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Medical staff move COVID-19 patient who died onto a gurney to hand off to a funeral home van, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The hospital in northwestern Louisiana thought the COVID-19 pandemic was letting up. Then came the ongoing surge caused by the delta variant. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Nevada Poison Control has reported an increase in calls concerning people who say they were exposed to ivermectin, even as doctors and government agencies warn that its usage is not approved to treat COVID-19. (KLAS)

The 65-pound mountain lion left the boy with wounds to his head, neck and upper torso when it attacked. Officials said the boy’s mom then “ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son.”

🔴 Hurricane Ida expected to strike Louisiana Sunday

