☀August 29: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida and mom fights off mountain lion with ‘bare hands’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies into dangerous Category 4

A man sits in front of a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2. Pentagon: 2 members of ISIS-K killed in US drone strike; Biden says more strikes to come

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

3. Hospitals across Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ida amid COVID-19 delta surge

Medical staff move COVID-19 patient who died onto a gurney to hand off to a funeral home van, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The hospital in northwestern Louisiana thought the COVID-19 pandemic was letting up. Then came the ongoing surge caused by the delta variant. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

4. Poison calls increase as people ingest horse medicine unapproved for COVID-19 treatment

Nevada Poison Control has reported an increase in calls concerning people who say they were exposed to ivermectin, even as doctors and government agencies warn that its usage is not approved to treat COVID-19. (KLAS)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Mom saves son, 5, during mountain lion attack, fights off animal with ‘bare hands’

 The 65-pound mountain lion left the boy with wounds to his head, neck and upper torso when it attacked. Officials said the boy’s mom then “ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son.”

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hurricane Ida expected to strike Louisiana Sunday

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com