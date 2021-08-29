☀August 29: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida and mom fights off mountain lion with ‘bare hands’

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies into dangerous Category 4
2. Pentagon: 2 members of ISIS-K killed in US drone strike; Biden says more strikes to come
3. Hospitals across Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ida amid COVID-19 delta surge
4. Poison calls increase as people ingest horse medicine unapproved for COVID-19 treatment
[Trending] this morning
Mom saves son, 5, during mountain lion attack, fights off animal with ‘bare hands’
The 65-pound mountain lion left the boy with wounds to his head, neck and upper torso when it attacked. Officials said the boy’s mom then “ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son.”
What we're watching
Hurricane Ida expected to strike Louisiana Sunday
