☀August 30: Ida continues to batter Louisiana. Fierce 20-story blaze consumes building but leaves no victims.

Images of Hurricane Ida’s landfall have Jeremy DiBenedetto wondering if his building survived the storm. (Photo: Jeremy DiBenedetto)

Utility vehicles sit on a lot as rain batters downtown New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. – “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the NHC wrote in an advisory on Sunday. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A fire whirl is seen in the Chaparral Fire burning in the in La Cresta area on Aug. 28, 2021. (Cy Phenice via CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Soviak died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. From left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Normally, a 20-story building burning as extensively as this one did would leave firefighters searching for victims. Miraculously, it appears everyone escaped this catastrophic fire.

Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Firefighters were battling a blaze on Sunday that spread rapidly through a recently restructured 60-meter-high, 16-story residential building in Milan. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

