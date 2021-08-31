☀August 31: Taliban celebrate airport takeover. Texas music festival strikes a sour note.

FILE – Myke Towers performs onstage on July 22, 2021 in Coral Gables, Florida. Towers was supposed to headline Sol Beach Festival in Texas, but power problems kept him from performing. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Univision)

It's Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Wendy Halsey, American Red Cross, talks with Hermaine Collins-Jordan from Baton Rouge and her family as they escape Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross)

A COVID-19 vaccination dose is prepared in Bordelon’s Pharmacy as part of a vaccination campaign organized by nurse Carla Brown on August 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, a man wears a pest doctor mask in St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. This carnival mask derives from 16th century doctors wearing beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to cleanse the air they breathed when treating the sick. Venice’s central place in the history of battling pandemics and pestilence will come into focus at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition “Madres Paralelas” (Parallel Mothers), which he developed during Spain’s 2020 coronavirus lockdown, one of the harshest in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Texas has its own version of the Fyre Festival over the weekend, with thousands of disappointed festival-goers demanding refunds for a show that didn’t happen.

🔴 U.S. concludes military mission in Afghanistan.

🔴 Remnants of Ida hit Mississippi, Tennessee.

🔴 Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets President Biden at White House.

