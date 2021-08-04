☀August 4: Karate kicks off at Olympics, find out cities where your dollar goes furthest

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. This isn’t Cobra Kai: Karate finally makes Olympic debut
2. 3 major companies announce updated mask policies
3.President Biden calls on New York Gov. Cuomo to step down
4. Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling
📱 [Trending] this morning
List: Cities where your dollar goes the furthest
Where can you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to everything from rent and groceries to entertainment and child care? You probably won’t be surprised what it’s NOT.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 President Biden will meet his science advisors to discuss pandemic preparedness.
🔴 Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday.
