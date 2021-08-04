☀August 4: Karate kicks off at Olympics, find out cities where your dollar goes furthest

The sun sets over the State Capital Building in Lincoln Nebraska

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Sakura Kokumai

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. McDonald’s sales improved throughout the second quarter, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, as markets reopened globally, but the fast food giant still faces a bumpy recovery. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually assaulted multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Where can you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to everything from rent and groceries to entertainment and child care? You probably won’t be surprised what it’s NOT.

The sun sets over the State Capital Building in Lincoln Nebraska

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 President Biden will meet his science advisors to discuss pandemic preparedness.

🔴 Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.