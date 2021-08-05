☀August 5: US routs Australia to go for hoops gold, Louis C.K. back on the road
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.
🔴 President Biden signs bill awarding Congressional gold medals to U.S. Capitol police officers.
🔴Tony Bennett performs in New York for last time, teaming up with Lady Gaga.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.