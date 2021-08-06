☀August 6: California town burns, ‘South Park’ back through 2027

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home and pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

2. CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The firings were revealed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

3. ‘We did it’: Ryan Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

Ryan Crouser, of United States, holds a sign while celebrating winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP)

4. Teenage twins from Virginia both on ventilators with COVID: ‘You feel completely helpless,’ stepmom says

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

New ‘South Park’ deal to extend series through 2027; 14 original movies to stream

400063 01: Characters from the cartoon TV show “South Park”, including Elton John (rear) with (from L to R) Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman are featured in a 1998 episode. (Photo by Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 President Biden delivers remarks on the July jobs report.

🔴James Gunn’s standalone sequel ‘The Suicide Squad’ released in theaters and on HBO Max.

