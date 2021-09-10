☀September 10: Biden puts mask mandates in place for 100M Americans. Frank the Gargoyle raises hackles, big bucks.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
2. Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
3. Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up
4. Flight takes about 200, including Americans, out of Kabul
Ohio porch gargoyle raises $330K after nasty notes from neighbor
Frank the Christmas Gargoyle raised the ire of a snooty neighbor, but he also raised big bucks for charity. Not only is he staying, now he’s getting ready for Halloween.
🔴 Bidens discuss keeping kids safe in school.
🔴 Today begins three National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 9/11 victims.
🔴 The Monkees begin their Farewell Tour.
