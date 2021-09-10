☀September 10: Biden puts mask mandates in place for 100M Americans. Frank the Gargoyle raises hackles, big bucks.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

President Joe Biden speaks about the response to Hurricane Ida during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a lawsuit to block the enforcement of new Texas law that bans most abortions at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up

Visitors wait in line to be screened by security before being allowed to enter the Los Angeles Unified School District administrative offices in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday, on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation’s second-largest school district. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

4. Flight takes about 200, including Americans, out of Kabul

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Some domestic flights have resumed at Kabul’s airport, with the state-run Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Ohio porch gargoyle raises $330K after nasty notes from neighbor

Frank the Christmas Gargoyle raised the ire of a snooty neighbor, but he also raised big bucks for charity. Not only is he staying, now he’s getting ready for Halloween.

(WDTN Photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Bidens discuss keeping kids safe in school.

🔴 Today begins three National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 9/11 victims.

🔴 The Monkees begin their Farewell Tour.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com