☀September 11: Biden calls for healing and reflection on 9/11. A restaurateur faced with staffing struggles tries to reboot with robots.

Dozens of iconic buildings, landmarks and institutions across NYC and beyond will be illuminating their facades or rooftops in sky blue as part of “Tributes in Light” on the anniversary of 9/11. The campaign itself is an extension of the longstanding “Tribute in Light” art installation in Lower Manhattan, which comprises of two vertical columns of white light representing the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, speaks during a visit at Brookland Middle School in northeast Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season after Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Friday extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

🔴 The First and Second Couples will visit the sites of 9/11 attacks on the 20th anniversary.

🔴 Former President George W. Bush speaks at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial.

🔴 Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez square off in the U.S. Open women’s singles final.

