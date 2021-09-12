☀September 12: The world commemorates the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, while the FBI releases new records on the attacks of that day. COVID-19 looms large over the kickoff of NFL Sunday football.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Flowers placed at the name of Frank Spinelli before ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (Anthony Behar, Pool Photo via AP)

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In the foreground, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, opened in 2008 adjacent to the site, commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, file photo, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a news conference, in Indianapolis. Business-software company Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas if they are worried about a new law that severely restricts abortion in the state. Benioff made his position clear by retweeting on Friday night, Sept. 10, 2021, a CNBC story describing the company’s offer to help employees relocate. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

On the first game-packed day of the season, Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars share the spotlight with a continuing pandemic.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis begins a four-day Europe trip with a visit to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Hungary.

🔴 Novak Djokovic goes for his 21st major title vs. Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open.

🔴 Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber will play the MTV Video Music Awards.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.