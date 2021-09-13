☀September 13: Allegations fly as Calif. recall vote looms. Which state owns the most sports cars?
☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Which state finds you more likely to be strapping in behind an oversized engine and revving to the redline? No matter where you are, it’s likely you’ll be driving a domestic car to feed the need.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A court hearing begins in the sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew.
🔴 The Senate returns from its Labor Day break.
🔴 “Jeopardy!” returns for its new season with Mayim Bialik hosting.
