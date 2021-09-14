☀September 14: Hurricane Nicholas drenches Texas coast. Murder hornets: They’re back!

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Nicholas reaches hurricane strength, hits Texas coast

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

2. Why Apple users should update their phones, computers and watches immediately

Apple has announced that iPhones, iPads and other equipment can now be infiltrated by a new hack, and urges consumers to upgrade their equipment as soon as possible.

3. NewsNation Exclusive: Parents of teen accused of plotting school massacre speak out

Two teen boys accused of plotting a massacre at a Florida middle school are arrested.

4. Man arrested with machete and bayonet outside DNC headquarters

The suspect’s car includes fascist symbols. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Murder hornets make return to Washington state

Hurricanes in Texas, wildfires all over the West, so what’s next? Murder hornets, of course! The disaster movie that is 2021 continues …

The venom from a “murder hornet,” as its name indicates, can be fatal to humans in extreme cases or mass attacks. (Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to plow across coastal Texas.

🔴 Voters head to polls in California recall election.

🔴 Broadway shows play to full houses again.

