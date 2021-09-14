☀September 14: Hurricane Nicholas drenches Texas coast. Murder hornets: They’re back!

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Nicholas reaches hurricane strength, hits Texas coast
2. Why Apple users should update their phones, computers and watches immediately
3. NewsNation Exclusive: Parents of teen accused of plotting school massacre speak out
4. Man arrested with machete and bayonet outside DNC headquarters
📱 [Trending] this morning
Murder hornets make return to Washington state
Hurricanes in Texas, wildfires all over the West, so what’s next? Murder hornets, of course! The disaster movie that is 2021 continues …
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to plow across coastal Texas.
🔴 Voters head to polls in California recall election.
🔴 Broadway shows play to full houses again.
