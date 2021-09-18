☀September 18: Capitol Police brace for another rally. Now Gabby Petito’s boyfriend is reportedly missing.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger holds a news conference to discuss preparations for a weekend rally planned by allies of Donald Trump who support the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman’s killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO IS BEGGING THE QUESTION: “CAN DOGS EAT FREE AT IN-N-OUT BURGER?”

In-N-Out Burger: Going to the dogs? Or, more accurately, are the dogs going to In-N-Out Burger? (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Justice for J6 rally comes to the Capitol in Washington D.C. to advocate for those jailed during the Jan. 6 riots.

🔴 A storied college football rivalry continues as No. 3 Oklahoma hosts Nebraska.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.