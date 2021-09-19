☀September 19: Law enforcement searching for Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. And worries over another Capitol riot prove to be much ado about very little.

Matt Braynard, the organizer behind the rally and a former Trump campaign staffer, speaks during the rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was aimed at supporting the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. ‘Certainly a twist’: Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for fiance

In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

2. Haitian migrants at border vow not to be deterred by US plans to expel them

Thousands of migrants, most from Haiti, are living beneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas on Sept. 17, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

3. Trickle of protesters at DC rally outnumbered by media, police

Police stage at a security fence ahead of a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

4. Real estate agent uses creepy dolls to market ‘hideous and horrifying’ home in Louisiana

“I did it just to get the house some attention, because the house was so hideous and horrifying,” said Tony Bertucci of NOLA Living Realty. “I wanted to do something to lighten up the photos of the house.” (Jonathan Hoerner/NOLA Real Estate Marketing & Photography)

📱 [Trending] this morning

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER TO HOST EMMYS

THE COMEDIAN-ACTOR VOWS TO BANISH STUFFINESS DURING TV’S ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW.

Cedric the Entertainer, host of Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, waits to take the stage during the show’s Press Preview Day, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The awards show honoring excellence in American television programming will be held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Raiders at Steelers and Saints at Panthers highlight NFL week two.

🔴 The education-themed 52nd Annual African American Day Parade will be held virtually.

🔴 Ken Burns’ four-part documentary on “The Greatest,” “Muhammad Ali,” debuts on PBS.

