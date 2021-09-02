☀September 2: Ida vents wrath on Northeast. Nike offers a week off to ‘destress.’

An emergency vehicle navigates a flooded Westtown Road at Chateau Drive in Westtown Township, Pa. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Heavy rain from the remnants of Ida moved into Chester County. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Millions endure flooding as Ida roars through northeast

2. Wildfire less than 3 miles from South Lake Tahoe

A firefighter mops up hot spots near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Authorities are reporting progress in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from a huge forest fire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

4. 3 officers, 2 paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s death

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Want a week off to ‘destress?’ Work for Nike

If you told a worker from 30 years ago that their company would offer them a week off to “destress,” they’d think you were kidding. It’s happening at Nike now.

A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden to speak on response to Ida.

🔴 PGA Tour Championship, FedEx Cup’s final event, opens in Atlanta.

🔴ABBA expected to announce new music/hologram tour.

