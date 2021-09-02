☀September 2: Ida vents wrath on Northeast. Nike offers a week off to ‘destress.’
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
If you told a worker from 30 years ago that their company would offer them a week off to “destress,” they’d think you were kidding. It’s happening at Nike now.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden to speak on response to Ida.
🔴 PGA Tour Championship, FedEx Cup’s final event, opens in Atlanta.
🔴ABBA expected to announce new music/hologram tour.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.