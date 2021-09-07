☀September 7: COVID-19 spike feared after Labor Day. Mystery trembles shake Tennessee.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 03: Travelers make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should not travel this weekend. Those who are should wear their masks and take precautions due to the country’s high level of Covid-19 transmission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 03: Travelers make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should not travel this weekend. Those who are should wear their masks and take precautions due to the country’s high level of Covid-19 transmission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police protect a Target Store Thursday,, in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With the Caldor Fire approaching, Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Mrazek, who was stopped in that spot for more than an hour, said he was considering taking his boat into the lake instead of trying to drive out. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

📱 [Trending] this morning

What was making the ground shake and creating explosion sounds near a military base? The police don’t know, and military doesn’t have anything to add.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden will visit hurricane-hit New York and New Jersey.

🔴 New York Fashion Week begins.

🔴 Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is celebrated.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.