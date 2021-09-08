☀September 8: How likely is breakthrough COVID-19? Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ checks in with millennials.

FILE – Ally Brooke performs on the Blue’s Clues & You! Float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Here are your chances of getting a COVID-19 breakthrough case

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

2. ‘Tent cities’ springing up across US; some believe pandemic is to blame

Tents below train tracks are seen as the number of homeless encampments grows, July 29, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Issaq, who considers his living arrangement urban camping, collects items and presents them with a theme in some cases inspired by the Fortnite game. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

3. California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom

BOSTON – MARCH 12: Pictured are a selection of condoms March 12, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by William B. Plowman/Getty Images)

4. Woman suing ‘Shark Tank’ stars for fraud speaks out

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ checks in with millennials

Millennial kids got “ghosted” by Steve back in the ’90s when he “went off to college.” Now he’s back to check on us.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class inducted; no new members for 2021.

🔴 “Household Food Security in the United States” report is released.

🔴 Jamie Lee Curtis gets Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival.

