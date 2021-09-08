☀September 8: How likely is breakthrough COVID-19? Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ checks in with millennials.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Here are your chances of getting a COVID-19 breakthrough case
2. ‘Tent cities’ springing up across US; some believe pandemic is to blame
3. California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom
4. Woman suing ‘Shark Tank’ stars for fraud speaks out
📱 [Trending] this morning
Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ checks in with millennials
Millennial kids got “ghosted” by Steve back in the ’90s when he “went off to college.” Now he’s back to check on us.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class inducted; no new members for 2021.
🔴 “Household Food Security in the United States” report is released.
🔴 Jamie Lee Curtis gets Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.