☀September 9: Biden pushes out Trump appointees. Why aren’t men going to college?

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden moves to oust Trump military academy board appointees

President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug prices and his “Build Back Better” agenda from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

FILE: Students wear facemasks and stand in a social distance on their first day of school after summer vacation at the St. Lawrence Catholic School north of Miami on August 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

4. Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, right, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

On Balance: Men increasingly shunning college, report says

The percentage of men occupying college campuses is at an all-time low, with 60 percent of college students being female. What’s driving them away?

Low angle view of smiling young multi-ethnic friends moving down on staircase by wall

