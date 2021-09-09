☀September 9: Biden pushes out Trump appointees. Why aren’t men going to college?

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden moves to oust Trump military academy board appointees
2. Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates
3. Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
4. Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan
📱 [Trending] this morning
On Balance: Men increasingly shunning college, report says
The percentage of men occupying college campuses is at an all-time low, with 60 percent of college students being female. What’s driving them away?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden lays out his plan to stop the delta variant.
🔴 NFL season kicks off with Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
🔴 Toronto International Film Festival begins.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.