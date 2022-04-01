April 1: Biden fighting rising gas prices and the rich continue to get richer

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Good morning! It's Friday April 30, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike.

2. The rich get richer: World’s wealthiest profited in pandemic

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Will Smith’s slap not likely to be forgotten by audiences

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Many who quit their jobs in ‘Great Resignation’ regret it

📱 [Trending] this morning

SOURCES: WILL SMITH WASN’T OFFICIALLY ASKED TO LEAVE OSCARS

Many have questioned why actor Will Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the academy awards after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television.

Presenter Chris Rock, right, speaks onstage as Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, bottom left, look on after Smith went onstage and slapped Rock at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Marijuana bill could protect cash-reliant dispensaries.

🔴 Former US Marine launches hunger strike in Russian jail

🔴 It’s April Fools Day

