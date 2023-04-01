April 1: What we know about the Trump indictment. Several killed in US storms.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

A message to the school is one of many at a memorial for victims at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., following a fatal shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Amis)

FILE – A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The end of pandemic-era protected enrollment marks the largest health coverage transition since the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period.

A senior cancer patent sits at her kitchen table with her oncologist during a homecare visit.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Final Four time in NCAA basketball, with Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami all making their first appearances.

🔴 Happy April Fools’ Day, which also marks the beginning of National Poetry Month.

🔴 Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli University Hospital, having been successfully treated for breathing difficulties.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.