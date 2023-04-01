April 1: What we know about the Trump indictment. Several killed in US storms.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump indictment: What we know and what we don’t
2. Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes
3. Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral
4. Judge rules Fox News defamation lawsuit will go to trial
📱 [Trending] this morning
MILLIONS COULD LOSE MEDICAID BENEFITS STARTING FRIDAY
The end of pandemic-era protected enrollment marks the largest health coverage transition since the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s Final Four time in NCAA basketball, with Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami all making their first appearances.
🔴 Happy April Fools’ Day, which also marks the beginning of National Poetry Month.
🔴 Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli University Hospital, having been successfully treated for breathing difficulties.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.