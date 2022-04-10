April 10: Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays a visit, while wine lovers may be paying a premium.

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. UK’s Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Zelenskyy
2. Scheffler leads Masters Tournament by 3 on wild, windy cold Saturday
3. Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen
4. Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto crash
📱 [Trending] this morning
HIGHS AND MERLOTS: WHY THE PRICE OF YOUR FAVORITE WINE MAY BE GOING UP
The word “crisis” gets bandied about quite a bit these days. But in this case, there’s no other word for it.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s Palm Sunday, the first day of the Christian Holy Week the culminates in Easter.
🔴 Who will wear the green jacket? It’s the final round of the Masters from Augusta National.
🔴 In the last day of the NBA season, teams jockey for position in postseason playoff seedings.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.