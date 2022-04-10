April 10: Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays a visit, while wine lovers may be paying a premium.

A bottle of red wine knocked over on floor - stock photo (iStock/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. UK’s Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Zelenskyy

Liudmila Sumanchuk, center in black coat, the grandmother of Veronika Kuts cries during her funeral ceremony in L’giv village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday April 8, 2022. Veronika Kuts, who was 12-year-old was killed during a Russian bombardment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

2. Scheffler leads Masters Tournament by 3 on wild, windy cold Saturday

Scottie Scheffler puts on a vest on the fifth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen

Police lights. (Getty Images)

4. Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto crash

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 27: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rolls out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

HIGHS AND MERLOTS: WHY THE PRICE OF YOUR FAVORITE WINE MAY BE GOING UP

The word “crisis” gets bandied about quite a bit these days. But in this case, there’s no other word for it.

A bottle of red wine knocked over on floor - stock photo (iStock/Getty Images)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Palm Sunday, the first day of the Christian Holy Week the culminates in Easter.

🔴 Who will wear the green jacket? It’s the final round of the Masters from Augusta National.

🔴 In the last day of the NBA season, teams jockey for position in postseason playoff seedings.

