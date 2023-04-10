April 10: Third suspect arrested in Florida killings, new asylum screening experiment

Good morning! It’s Monday April 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Third suspect arrested in killings of Florida teens
2. US to experiment with new asylum screening at southern border
3. Police disrupt potential bomb plot ahead of Biden’s Belfast visit
4. Florida beaches to be engulfed by massive seaweed bloom
📱 [Trending] this morning
White House Easter Egg Roll returns with ‘EGGucation’ theme
The White House lawn will be transformed into a schoolhouse for the annual Easter Egg Roll event.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Opening statements in the Lori Vallow trial are scheduled to start Monday.
🔴 USDA issues weekly crop progress report.
🔴 NASA invited media to visit simulated Mars habitat.
