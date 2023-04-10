April 10: Third suspect arrested in Florida killings, new asylum screening experiment

Updated:

Marion County, Florida, Sheriff Bill Woods speaks to NewsNation about the killing of three teenagers. (NewsNation)

Good morning! It’s Monday April 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Third suspect arrested in killings of Florida teens

2. US to experiment with new asylum screening at southern border

FILE - A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says migrants entering the country illegally will be screened by asylum officers while in custody under a limited experiment that provides them access to legal counsel. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
3. Police disrupt potential bomb plot ahead of Biden’s Belfast visit

Ray Clarke, left, and Eddie Ruane put up flags in Ballina, Ireland, Tuesday, April, 4, 2023. Excitement is building in Ballina, a small Irish town that was home to some of President Joe Biden's ancestors. Biden is scheduled to visit the town next week, part of a four-day trip to Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
4. Florida beaches to be engulfed by massive seaweed bloom

Massive seaweed bloom captured on a NOAA ship. Courtesy: Ellen Park

📱 [Trending] this morning

White House Easter Egg Roll returns with ‘EGGucation’ theme

The White House lawn will be transformed into a schoolhouse for the annual Easter Egg Roll event.

FILE – President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden blows his whistle for the start of a race during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Opening statements in the Lori Vallow trial are scheduled to start Monday.

🔴 USDA issues weekly crop progress report.

🔴 NASA invited media to visit simulated Mars habitat.

[Your Morning]

