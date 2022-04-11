April 11: Ukraine prepares for new Russian offensive. Georgia gun range shooting investigated.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday April 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
This won’t happen until 2023, but it’s good to know about it now and be prepared!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Zelenskyy addresses S. Korea.
🔴 World Surf League features 2 Americans vs. Australian on Victoria Beach, Australia.
🔴 Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard kicks off.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.