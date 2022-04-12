April 12: ‘Butcher of Syria’ takes over Russian Ukraine fight. Egg prices skyrocket right before Easter.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. New Russian commander in Ukraine known as ‘Butcher of Syria’
2. Biden, Putin or Big Oil: who is to blame for high gas prices?
3. Russian prisoner Trevor Reed’s parents hear from son
4. How Biden’s ghost gun rules could affect your gun purchases
📱 [Trending] this morning
Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising
There’s a better way to get your eggs!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 South Dakota House to vote on impeaching attorney general.
🔴 Amid China threat, Taiwan issues first war survival handbook.
🔴 Pentagon monitors reports of Russian chemical weapon use in Mariupol.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.