April 12: ‘Butcher of Syria’ takes over Russian Ukraine fight. Egg prices skyrocket right before Easter.

APRIL 10 – Sign on display at a grocery store in Grapevine, Texas. (Austin Kellerman)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. New Russian commander in Ukraine known as ‘Butcher of Syria’

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov during an awarding ceremony in Moscow’s Kremlin. A top U.S. official on Sunday, April 10, 2022 said Russia named Dvornikov as overall commander of the armed campaign that Russian authorities still refer to as a “special military operation.” (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

2. Biden, Putin or Big Oil: who is to blame for high gas prices?

(Getty Images)

3. Russian prisoner Trevor Reed’s parents hear from son

US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

4. How Biden’s ghost gun rules could affect your gun purchases

FILE – In this file photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, is Sgt. Matthew Elseth with “ghost guns” on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

There’s a better way to get your eggs!

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 South Dakota House to vote on impeaching attorney general.

🔴 Amid China threat, Taiwan issues first war survival handbook.

🔴 Pentagon monitors reports of Russian chemical weapon use in Mariupol.

