April 12: Louisville shooting bodycam footage released. Texas men arrested on human smuggling charges.

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Construction crews work on a 1.5-mile segment of Texas-funded border wall Jan. 30, 2023, in Los Indios, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

FILE – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the Charleston County GOP on Feb. 16, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Scott is taking the next official step toward a bid for president in 2024. The Republican is set to announce the formation of an exploratory committee, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke with The Associated Press, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, on the condition on anonymity so as not to get ahead of the official announcement. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE – A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 11, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies.” On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

This pothole won’t be back.

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. (The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Labor Department’s closely watched Consumer Price Index data for March is released.

🔴 Warner Bros. Discovery will announce the details for an upcoming combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service.

🔴 The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will vote on the reinstatement of former State Rep. Justin Pearson, who was expelled from the Tennessee state legislature Thursday.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.