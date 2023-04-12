April 12: Louisville shooting bodycam footage released. Texas men arrested on human smuggling charges.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
This pothole won’t be back.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Labor Department’s closely watched Consumer Price Index data for March is released.
🔴 Warner Bros. Discovery will announce the details for an upcoming combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service.
🔴 The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will vote on the reinstatement of former State Rep. Justin Pearson, who was expelled from the Tennessee state legislature Thursday.
