April 13: Judge preserves abortion pill with caveat. Fort Lauderdale airport closed by massive flooding.

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
NewsNation got a private look at the NYPD’s K5 along with other new and old technology Mayor Eric Adams says will be used for risky situations as well as ordinary surveillance.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden addresses a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses of the Irish Parliament, becoming the fourth U.S. president to do so.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department issues its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation at the wholesale level for March.
🔴 The movies to be viewed at the Cannes Film Festival in May are announced at a news conference in Paris.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.