April 13: Judge preserves abortion pill with caveat. Fort Lauderdale airport closed by massive flooding.

Updated:
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Some abortion clinics are fielding lots of calls from patients since a Friday, April 7, 2023 court ruling threatened the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion, mifepristone. Patients are concerned about whether they can still get the care they need. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules

2. Severe flooding hits South Florida, closes key airport

A man stops to take pictures of his flooded neighborhood along SW 3rd Street and SW 4th Ave in Dania Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

3. Jury hears phone call between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell and defense attorney Jim Archibald during opening statements of Vallow Daybell’s murder trial in Boise, Idaho, Monday, April 10, 2023. Prosecutors have charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Both are also charged in connection with the death of Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. (Lisa C. Cheney via AP)

4. The Nashville shooter left behind writings — should they be public?

A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NYPD ROLLS OUT POLICE ROBOT AND BRINGS BACK THE ‘DIGIDOG’

NewsNation got a private look at the NYPD’s K5 along with other new and old technology Mayor Eric Adams says will be used for risky situations as well as ordinary surveillance.

This image taken from video provided by New York City Office of The Mayor, K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) departs news conference on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in New York. New York City officials unveiled three new high-tech policing devices Tuesday, including Digidog, that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. (New York City Office of The Mayor via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden addresses a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses of the Irish Parliament, becoming the fourth U.S. president to do so.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department issues its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation at the wholesale level for March.

🔴 The movies to be viewed at the Cannes Film Festival in May are announced at a news conference in Paris.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

