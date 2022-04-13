April 13: Person of interest sought in subway shootings. Putin vows to press on in Ukraine.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Search underway for person of interest in NYC subway shooting
2. Subway shooting: What we know about the person of interest and victims
3. Putin vows to press invasion until Russia’s goals are met
4. March inflation sets new 40-year high
📱 [Trending] this morning
Krispy Kreme matches cost of dozen doughnuts to US average gas price
Now at least you can carb up after you fill up.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 WHO plans conference on global health, COVID-19, Ukraine issues.
🔴 Jury selection resumes in Parkland shooter’s punishment phase.
🔴 Mariupol mayor to hold online news conference.
