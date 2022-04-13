April 13: Person of interest sought in subway shootings. Putin vows to press on in Ukraine.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Police are looking for Frank James as a person of interest in connection with a shooting on a Brooklyn subway on April 12, 2022, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE – A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during fighting in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Ukraine says it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Tuesday, April 12, 2022 it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, file)

Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Now at least you can carb up after you fill up.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 WHO plans conference on global health, COVID-19, Ukraine issues.

🔴 Jury selection resumes in Parkland shooter’s punishment phase.

🔴 Mariupol mayor to hold online news conference.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.