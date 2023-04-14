April 14: Document leak suspect arrested. Texas border enforcement bill causes uproar.

Members of law enforcement assemble on a road, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass., near where FBI agents converged on the home of a Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Good morning! It’s Friday April 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Texas border and immigrant advocates, community members, and civil rights organizations protest against immigration bills outside of the John H. Reagan State Office Building in Austin, Texas, on April 12, 2023. – Bills proposed in the Texas legislature are seeking to shift border patrol from federal to state government control. House Bill 20 aims to create “Border Protection Units” comprised of police and “law abiding citizens” who would be granted the ability to use non-lethal force to arrest, detain, and deter individuals crossing the border illegally. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Homicide victim Bob Lee

Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the site in Richmond, Ind., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Authorities urged people to evacuate if they live near the fire. The former factory site was used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Jurors were stunned to hear Vallow’s friend talk about the suspect’s statements about her kids.

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies.” On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival gets underway in Indio, California. Tonight’s featured group Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to headline the festival.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Republican National Committee 2023 spring retreat in Nashville, Tennessee.

🔴 We’ll get a closer look at how the banking industry is doing as JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all report quarterly results.

