April 14: NYC subway shooting charges explained. Video released of unarmed Black man shooting.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday April 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Peter Lyoya, right, father of Patrick Lyoya, closes his eyes as a tear runs down his face during the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The 26-year-old was killed during a traffic stop by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday, April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

New York City Police, left, and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, right, into a car and away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE – Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system Carl Gustaf M4 during a training session on the near Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 7, 2022. Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

EIGHT WOMEN SHARING THE CENTURY MARK

Eight women at Presbyterian Village in Little Rock, Arkansas, are enjoying life in the triple-digits together.

Birthday cake for eight women 100 years old or older.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Broadway revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” with Lawrence Fishburne opens.

🔴 Pope Francis holds Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper in Vatican City.

🔴 “The Kardashians,” a new reality show on the Kardashians and the Jenners, comes to Hulu.

