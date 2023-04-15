April 15: Cartel members charged by US. Does America have a classified documents problem?

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Someone could be considered,unable to stand trial at first, but with treatment can become competent enough to do so.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is scheduled to depart the International Space Station, returning to Earth loaded with completed space research and old lab gear for analysis.
🔴 The NBA Playoffs get underway, with the defending Golden State Warriors facing off against the Sacramento Kings.
🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Hanoi to advance key discussions on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.