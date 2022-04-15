April 15: Zelenskyy praises sinking of Russian warship. Easter baskets battered by business inflation.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday April 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged Wednesday, April 13, 2022, but not that it was hit by Ukraine. The Ministry says ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire whose causes “were being established,” and the Moskva’s entire crew was evacuated.(AP Photo, File)

Trucks wait to cross the Ysleta port of entry south of El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, as Texas continued to enforce enhanced commercial inspections.

FILE – Water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif., on May 22, 2022. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)

New York City Police, left, and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Higher prices are expected to have an impact on the price of the average Easter basket this year.

🔴 Major League Baseball salutes one of the sport’s great pioneer on Jackie Robinson Day.

🔴 For Christians, Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and ushers in Easter weekend.

🔴 “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” with Eddie Redmayne opens in theaters.

