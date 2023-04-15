April 16: Abortion bill presents a GOP quandary, and the search is on for missing US sailors

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. DeSantis signed into law one of the nation’s toughest abortion bans late Thursday, April 11, 2023. If the courts ultimately allow the new measure to take effect, it will soon be illegal for Florida women to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most realize they’re pregnant. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

It's Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. DeSantis signed into law one of the nation’s toughest abortion bans late Thursday, April 11, 2023. If the courts ultimately allow the new measure to take effect, it will soon be illegal for Florida women to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most realize they’re pregnant. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Fox News Headquarters, NYC

FILE – In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors last heard from near Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 4.

William Gross, Frank O’Brien and Kerry O’Brien (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard / Family)

🔴 The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Easter.

🔴 NASCAR Cup Series racing speeds into Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

🔴 After 35 years, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” closes its Broadway run.

🔴 U2 lead singer Bono begins a residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre to support his new memoir.

