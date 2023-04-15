April 16: Abortion bill presents a GOP quandary, and the search is on for missing US sailors

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Expert: DeSantis’ abortion bill may box Republicans into a corner
2. Evacuations ordered after Georgia resin plant fire reignites
3. Attorney: Sanctions in Fox News defamation case may change ‘what the jury hears’
4. Leaked documents reveal more Chinese spy balloons: Report
📱 [Trending] this morning
AN SOS FOR MISSING SAILORS
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors last heard from near Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 4.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Easter.
🔴 NASCAR Cup Series racing speeds into Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.
🔴 After 35 years, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” closes its Broadway run.
🔴 U2 lead singer Bono begins a residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre to support his new memoir.
