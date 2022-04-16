April 16: Ukraine sinks Russia’s flagship, Easter festivities return in D.C.

FILE – In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian navy missile cruiser Moskva is on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea near the Syrian coast on Dec. 17, 2015. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Officials: Russian ship sank after being hit by missiles

FILE – In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian missile cruiser Moskva is on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea near the Syrian coast on Dec. 17, 2015. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

2. Texas halts truck inspections that caused border gridlock

A truck heads south into Mexico at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The bridge reopened after three days closed caused by a trucker blockade in Mexico protesting Gov. Greg Abbott’s heightened truck inspections. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

3. ‘Cold-hearted’: Slain Microsoft executive’s wife seeks answers

Kirsten Bridegan sits for an interview with NewsNation on Friday, April 15, 2022.

4. White House tours, Easter egg roll resume after 2 years

Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House April 5, 2021, in Washington. The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning on April 18, 2022, after a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus. The Biden’s will welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SKYDIVER SURVIVES HITTING THE GROUND AT 80 MPH

Jordan Hatmaker was skydiving in November when the worst thing that could happen happened: Her parachute didn’t open. She told Ashleigh Banfield how she survived.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis celebrates Easter Vigil in Vatican City to mark Holy Saturday.

🔴 Invictus Games begin in the Netherlands.

🔴 The NBA Playoffs begin.

