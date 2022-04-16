April 17: 12 injured in shooting at mall. And it’s time to face the music: That iPod you discarded is now worth a fortune.

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained
2. Russian forces shell oil refinery in Ukrainian city
3. Search underway for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
4. 1 arrested in connection to Georgia gun range shooting
📱 [Trending] this morning
THE APPLE FALLS FAR FROM THE FREE
The once-vaunted iPod is pulling in big prices on auctions sites such as eBay these days.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Holy days: It is Easter Sunday, which this year falls during both Passover and Ramadan.
🔴 ‘The First Lady’ starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson premieres on Showtime.
🔴 Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd close out the first weekend of the Coachella festival.
