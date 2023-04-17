April 17: Ad battle underway as 2024 GOP field takes shape. Kidnapped teen alive, being held by man.

Good morning! It’s Monday April 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ad battle underway as 2024 GOP field takes shape.
2. Kidnapped teen alive, being held by man: Former detective
3. What you need to know about the Fox News vs. Dominion trial
4. Documents leak: Should US scale back sharing classified material?
📱 [Trending] this morning
Expert: AI ransom scams can be done with ‘just a small clip’
Million-dollar AI ransom scams are on the rise, and one expert says only a small voice clip is needed for scammers to clone your voice.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 As early as Monday morning, SpaceX is expected to launch its own massive rocket known as Starship.
🔴 A judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.
🔴 The House Judiciary Committee will open a hearing on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
