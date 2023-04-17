April 17: Ad battle underway as 2024 GOP field takes shape. Kidnapped teen alive, being held by man.

A poll from Winthrop University found Trump leading a potential Republican field with 41% of registered Republicans supporting him, followed by DeSantis with 20%. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha/Marta Lavandier)

Good morning! It’s Monday April 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A poll from Winthrop University found Trump leading a potential Republican field with 41% of registered Republicans supporting him, followed by DeSantis with 20%. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha/Marta Lavandier)

Alinka Angeline Castaneda in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

FILE – A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Million-dollar AI ransom scams are on the rise, and one expert says only a small voice clip is needed for scammers to clone your voice.

FILE – A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 As early as Monday morning, SpaceX is expected to launch its own massive rocket known as Starship.

🔴 A judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.

🔴 The House Judiciary Committee will open a hearing on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

