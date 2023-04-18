April 18: House holds second hearing on COVID-19 origin. Jailed WSJ reporter appeals detention in Russia.

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19. A crucial question has eluded governments and health agencies since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Did the virus originate in animals or leak from a Chinese lab? Now, the U.S. Department of Energy has assessed with “low confidence” that it began with a lab leak although others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19. A crucial question has eluded governments and health agencies since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Did the virus originate in animals or leak from a Chinese lab? Now, the U.S. Department of Energy has assessed with “low confidence” that it began with a lab leak although others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Protestors march Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo., to bring attention to the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16, who was shot when he went to the wrong Kansas City house to pick up his brothers. (Susan Pfannmuller/The Kansas City Star via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The police station closed in the fall of 2022 after the people operating it became aware of the FBI’s investigation, a news release states.

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York’s Chinatown, Monday, April 17, 2023. Justice Department officials say two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Federal Tax Day — the deadline for filing a 1040, or for seeking an extension through October.

🔴 China publishes its closely watched quarterly gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2023.

🔴 Earnings seasons continues, with Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reporting quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.