April 18: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of torture. 3 more mass shootings over Easter holiday weekend.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
Radio Shack store facade in 2014

Shoppers are seen outside a Radio Shack store at a shopping center in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday April 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Zelenskyy accuses Russia of torture, begs world to respond

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

2. 3 mass shootings over violent Easter holiday weekend

Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

3. Union: Fatigue is number 1 safety threat for Southwest pilots

SWAPA reports that fatigue numbers have climbed exponentially since last summer “with no meaningful attempts by management to mitigate them.” (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

4. Pointing to Critical Race Theory, Florida rejects math books

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

📱 [Trending this morning]

Does Radio Shack still exist?

Every kid of the ’70s and ’80s spent time there buying gadgets. Are they still around?

Radio Shack store facade in 2014
Shoppers are seen outside a Radio Shack store at a shopping center in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s tax deadline day!

🔴 Boston Marathon scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. ET.

🔴 Ukrainian fighters hold ruined Mariupol from steel mill base.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation