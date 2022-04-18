April 18: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of torture. 3 more mass shootings over Easter holiday weekend.

Good morning! It’s Monday April 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Zelenskyy accuses Russia of torture, begs world to respond
2. 3 mass shootings over violent Easter holiday weekend
3. Union: Fatigue is number 1 safety threat for Southwest pilots
4. Pointing to Critical Race Theory, Florida rejects math books
📱 [Trending this morning]
Does Radio Shack still exist?
Every kid of the ’70s and ’80s spent time there buying gadgets. Are they still around?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s tax deadline day!
🔴 Boston Marathon scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. ET.
🔴 Ukrainian fighters hold ruined Mariupol from steel mill base.
