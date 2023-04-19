April 19: Dominion, Fox News settle defamation lawsuit. Lori Vallow’s son testifies in mother’s trial.

FILE – A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District of New York, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army prepare for deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are among soldiers the Department of Defense is sending in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nathan Posner)

In the second hearing on the topic in the last half-century, Congress will officially address the issue of visits from “out there.”

A six story glass facade building, second from left, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York’s Chinatown, Monday April 17, 2023. Justice Department officials say two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

🔴 The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hears testimony from musician/philanthropist Elton John on AIDS prevention efforts around the world.

🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is in Sweden, discussing security-related topics of mutual interest between the two nations.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Tesla, Morgan Stanley and IBM report quarterly results.

